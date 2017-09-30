Time to start thinking about 30th Hoedown

September 29, 2017

The 29th Magna Hoedown has come and gone. And what a year it was.

Since its humble beginnings hosted by Frank Stronach as a backyard barbeque, the Magna Hoedown has grown into the largest annual fundraiser in York Region.

This year’s edition began Friday with an event attended by over 1,000 special needs students from across York Region.

This is the third year for our student Hoedown and is the inspiration of two exceptional educators, Derek Bunn and David Pilkey.

On Friday evening we hosted our fourth annual Hoedown Showdown finals and featured Chad Brownlee as our headliner.

The competition was incredible.

Each competitor gave it their all and disappointed no one.

This year, once again, an incredibly talented young artist, John Anderson, was chosen as the Hoedown Showdown winner.

Saturday night was our traditional Hoedown featuring Tom Cochrane and Red Rider as our headliners.

Entertainment also included Dani Strong, our very own local performer whose career has skyrocketed lately, and the James Barker Band, winners of several awards at the Canadian Country Music Awards.

The highlight of the night certainly for those of us that have the privilege of creating this event each year, is the presentation of the cheque, this year in support of 20 wonderful charities and community groups.

These organizations help create the quality of life we have all come to know and enjoy through those they support.

None of this would be possible without the work of over 700 volunteers, support from our sponsors and all those that attend each year.

That’s what makes our event so unique with Magna International covering the costs of the event and volunteers, sponsors and guests giving back to support community.

It’s the perfect partnership.

I am proud of our community and proud to be working for a corporation that sets the standard for social responsibility.

Work on the Hoedown begins early on the new year and I want to say thanks and give a shout out to the Neighbourhood Network team who pour their heart and soul in to this event each and every year.

Thanks to Erin, Lisbeth, Maggie, Andrea and Taylor for all you do to make our community stronger.

Time to start thinking about the 30th Magna Hoedown. Don’t you dare miss it, Y’all.

Steve Hinder, Chair

Magna Hoedown Organizing Committee

