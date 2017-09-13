Concerts in the Park food donations made a difference: Food Pantry

After 35 years serving our community, Hospice moves forward as "Hope House"

Sitting at the Committee level last week, some Council members questioned the fairness of a series of new protocols on property access by bylaw officers.

Community engagement on the future of development of Library Square could resume as early as next week following Council's approval.

Earning the crown of the queen of Canadian rhythmic gymnastics earlier this summer, Carmen Whelan now has her sights set on the world stage.