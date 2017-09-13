Letters

Concerts in the Park food donations made a difference: Food Pantry

September 13, 2017

You know summer is winding down when the weekly Concerts in the Park come to a close.
In addition to everyone enjoying a wide range of musical genres, attendees also had the opportunity to make a food donation to the Aurora Food Pantry.
On behalf of the clients, volunteers and Board I would like to thank everyone who donated food. Your contributions helped members of our community who are experiencing food insecurity. You made a difference!

Allison J. Stuart, Chair
Board of Directors
Aurora Food Pantry

         

