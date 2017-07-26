Letters

On Omar Khadr

July 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

$10.5 Million pay-out (+apology).
Cheque in hand…laughing all the way to the bank…

Alex Vander Veen
Aurora

         

Letters to the Editor

