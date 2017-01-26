MP’s REPORT: Happy New Year!

January 26, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

I hope you and your family have had a wonderful holiday season and a great start to 2017.

I know my boys were excited for Christmas and to celebrate the New Year too. I was pleased to attend the Town of Aurora’s Family First Night event and celebrate the New Year together with many of you.

This year will be a special one as Canada celebrates its 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017.

The Town of Aurora has many special events planned and I look forward to celebrating our 150th Anniversary year together, and to seeing many of you.

This past weekend, we held the first meeting of the Newmarket-Aurora Constituency Youth Council. Our youth council consists of 10 young people between the ages of 16-24 years old.

The purpose of the Youth Council is to provide a platform for our youth to share their ideas and discuss matters important to them, our community and our country. I was quite impressed with the input and discussions at the meeting.

Canada Summer Jobs Update

The application period has now been extended until February 3, 2017.

Canada Summer Jobs provides funding for not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses with up to 50 or fewer employees.

Not-for-profit employers can receive up to 100 per cent of the provincial/territorial minimum hourly, as well as employment-related costs. Public-sector employers and small businesses can receive up to 50 per cent of the provincial/territorial minimum hourly wage.

If you have hired a student in the past, you know how beneficial it can be for your organization.

This is an important opportunity for our local students to gain the much-needed skills and experience to contribute to our community and for their future employment goals.

I encourage you to take advantage of this great program and apply for funding for students that you require to help you.

For more information on CSJ, visit the Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs, a Service Canada Office or by calling 1-800-935-5555. For more information or assistance regarding CSJ’s, please contact my Constituency Office.

And finally…

Finally, I would like to invite all community members to join me this Saturday, January 28, 2017 for a New Year’s Family Skate from 5:45 – 7:45 p.m. at the Magna Centre, 800 Mulock Drive in Newmarket.

It will be an evening of skating, fun and a great opportunity to connect with other community members. I hope to see you there.

I will be returning to Ottawa on Monday, January 30, for the beginning of a new session. I am proud to be working hard on Parliament Hill on your behalf. I’m very proud of the work we have done so far, and look forward to the work ahead in 2017.

As always, feel free to contact my Constituency Office should you require any information or assistance on Federal matters. The office is located at 16600 Bayview Avenue, Suite 202, Newmarket L3X 1Z9. Tel: 905-953-7515 or by email at Kyle.Peterson@parl.gc.ca.

Readers Comments (0)