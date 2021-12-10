2022 Hall of Fame nomination process now open

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame President & Chair Javed Khan and Chair of the Induction Committee Stephen Forsey would like you to know, the nomination process is now open for the Class of 2022.

The nomination window extends until April 1, 2022 under the athlete, builder and contributor roles.

“On the heels of another successful induction evening, we would just like to keep the word going,” Forsey said.

“We look for a fulsome package that covers off the contributions that an individual made in any of those categories. There is a letter that accompanies the nomination, under 500 words, and we look for letters of endorsement. Any recommendations for others to support the nomination in any of those categories. The best nominations that I’ve ever looked at are the ones that are detailed but also supported by newspaper articles, copies and certificates, any photographs and video.

For all the specific requirements one must review before nominating an individual, they can head to aurorashof.ca/nomination-someone to review all the criteria. Just to note, one does not need to meet all of the criteria that is stated on the page. They can meet one out of every section as each statement includes “or” instead of “and.”

“Put your package together enough, so that when it gets in front of Stephen Forsey’s committee, that’s what they’ll be looking at. They will not pop their laptop open or their phone and start googling. They’ll look at what you’ve provided,” Khan said.

“The more you can provide, the stronger the case potentially you’ll have in front of those committee members.”

From the same URL aforementioned, the total nomination package can be downloaded via a hyperlink provided at that site.

Of course, putting together a fulsome package will take plenty of time and effort. In a way, it can deter one away from even doing something like this. But the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame assures there isn’t a whole lot to worry about. There will be people readily available to support someone through the nomination process.

If you are interested in nominating someone to be inducted into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame next year, please contact Nomination’s Chair Wendy Brown at wendy.brown@bell.net for help and further information.

All successful candidates will be notified by June 2022 and will be honoured at the annual Induction Celebration Dinner in November.

By Robert Belardi

