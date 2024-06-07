Headline News » News

Updated: Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation

June 7, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Magna founder Frank Stronach is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Stronach was arrested and charged with five criminal offences on June 7, Peel Regional Police announced on Friday.

Charges include rape, indecent assault on a female, two charges of sexual assault, and forcible confinement.

The charges have not been proven in court.

“Investigators from the Special Victims Unit have charged a 91-year-old male from Aurora in connection with a sexual assault investigation,” said Police. “It is alleged that the sexual assaults spanned from the 1980s to as recent as 2023.”

In a statement to media, lawyer Brian Greenspan said Stronach “categorically denied” the allegations.

“Mr. Stronach categorically denies the allegations of impropriety which have been brought against him,” said Greenspan. “He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy both as a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community.”

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any relevant information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators of the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2131, x 3460.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

This story will be updated.

By Brock Weir



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


Sorry, comments are closed on this post.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Aurora Cares aims to rally residents, advocate for transitional housing

.

Updated: Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation

Magna founder Frank Stronach is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Stronach was arrested and charged with five criminal offences on ...

Swimmer, rugby coach, member of Jamaican bobsled team among Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024

Athletes and coaches in the areas of swimming, rugby, table tennis and track and field – one who was also a member of the iconic ...

First Drag King Story Hour a hit for Aurora Public Library

The Magna Room at the Aurora Public Library was the scene of joy and inclusion on June 1 as the APL hosted its first Drag ...

St. Max Mustangs capture their first YRAA Varsity Girls’ Rugby 15’s Championship

The St. Maximilian Kolbe Mustangs capped their best Varsity Girls Rugby season in school history by winning the York Region 15’s championship last week. The ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open