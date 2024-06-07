Updated: Stronach charged in sexual assault investigation

Magna founder Frank Stronach is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

Stronach was arrested and charged with five criminal offences on June 7, Peel Regional Police announced on Friday.

Charges include rape, indecent assault on a female, two charges of sexual assault, and forcible confinement.

The charges have not been proven in court.

“Investigators from the Special Victims Unit have charged a 91-year-old male from Aurora in connection with a sexual assault investigation,” said Police. “It is alleged that the sexual assaults spanned from the 1980s to as recent as 2023.”

In a statement to media, lawyer Brian Greenspan said Stronach “categorically denied” the allegations.

“Mr. Stronach categorically denies the allegations of impropriety which have been brought against him,” said Greenspan. “He looks forward to the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy both as a philanthropist and as an icon of the Canadian business community.”

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any relevant information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators of the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2131, x 3460.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

This story will be updated.

By Brock Weir

