Community Recognition Awards: Theatre Aurora recognized for more than 60 years of arts excellence

January 28, 2021 · 0 Comments

Theatre Aurora has entertained audiences for more than 60 years, but they give back so much more than entertainment to the community.

This all-encompassing work helped Theatre Aurora bring home the Town’s 2020 Arts & Culture Award, part of Aurora’s Community Recognition Awards program.

The Arts & Culture Award is presented to an individual or group that has enhanced the community through their support and promotion of culture, music, visual, performing or literary arts.

“Tonight, we are happy to present the Arts and Culture Award to Theatre Aurora for their six decades of dedication in providing thought-provoking, hysterically funny and beautifully crafted live theatre for the community to engage with and enjoy,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who presented the award virtually this past June. “Theatre Aurora is entirely [comprised] of volunteers who not only work on stage as actors but also in other areas behind the curtain. Theatre Aurora has a youth program dedicated to educating young people in theatre arts and providing opportunities to take on roles based on their interest and skill level. Theatre Aurora is committed to fostering and sustaining a respectful place where theatre lovers can thrive, learn and grow together.

“They have participated in numerous community events and programs like the Aurora Street Festival, York Pride Fest, Aurora’s Multicultural Festival, Aurora’s Farmers’ Market and so much more in our community.

“The arts are vital to developing critical skills for life and the theatre enables participants to gain the confidence, share opinions, and feel heard. Theatre teaches all of us about empathy, cooperation and how to communicate with others.”

The award was accepted – again, virtually – by several Theatre Aurora members who pooled their talents to voice a retrospective of their work.

“Our work and contribution to the theatre community has been recognized by our peers many times and we have nurtured future generations of artists through our immersive and practical youth trailing programs,” they said.

“Like any long-standing cultural groups, we have grown beyond the finite definition of our name. Our space is sacred ground for artists, technicians, designers, volunteers and audience alike to congregate and form family. It is our pride to deliver relevant, moving, cutting edge and polished theatre and we have only just begun. Not only do we entertain but we strive to enrich the lives of all who enter our theatre. We are honoured to receive the Arts and Culture Award from the Town of Aurora. This recognition is held in high regard as it reflects our core values and inspires us for the future.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)