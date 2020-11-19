St. Andrew’s football stars confirm university commitments

November 19, 2020

St. Andrew’s football players officially confirmed their university commitments this past week.

Linebacker Liam Taylor is off to Western University and quarterback Cameron Mitchell is moving out east to St. Mary’s.

Taylor, a three-sport athlete since Grade 8, has balanced lacrosse, first-team hockey and football with the Saints.

“I chose football over hockey and lacrosse as my sporting route in university because of the love for the game of football as well as the opportunities I received to play at the next level. When I’m on the football field it feels like home,” Taylor told The Auroran.

The 17-year-old also based his decision on education.

Coach Marcello Lio always tells his players to envision a school where they can both play their sport and excel academically.

Taylor has been eye-catching to many schools including Concordia University and Wilfrid Laurier, who were close to offering him a scholarship for his ability to cover in space.

But, other than his game-tape and an appearance at the Canada Football Chat prospects camp, coach Lio believes a former SAC alumnus helped out Taylor with his decision.

“One of our alumni, Fraser Solpik, who is now in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders, who also played that position, was a guest coach a couple of times. He was helping out our linebackers following protocol with his mask etc.… He really vouched for him. He loved what he saw, I think that, with the film, landed him an offer,” Lio said.

Taylor has been in touch with coach Kevin MacNeill and coach Adam Grandy since September. Taylor looked very closely at other programs but ultimately had decided on sticking with family ties.

“I’m excited to be following in the steps of my grandfather who played at Western back in the day,” Taylor said.

Taylor, will look to spend quality years at Western with the hopes of being drafted into the CFL one day, will earn a Business Degree simultaneously. His goal is, of course, to win the Vanier Cup.

As for Mitchell, coach Lio says he’s worked hard to be where he is today.

Mitchell entered the program raw and after years of training with Lio in and outside of the program, Lio says he’s gotten better every year.

“Even through COVID, I’m a quarterback guy; I played the position and I’ve been coaching it for 20-plus years, and ever since he’s stepped on campus the only thing he’s done is get better.”

He never missed a session with Lio and says it has paid dividends in his development.

“St Mary’s began scouting me around the time COVID hit and were excellent throughout the whole recruiting process. We were in constant contact virtually and even talked almost every day through text. Despite the fact I have still not yet been able to see the campus because of COVID, I really feel like it’s the right place,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell commended coach Lio’s intelligence both as a competitor and an academic leader en- route to being a well-prepared athlete for the university level.

“It’s not often you get a head coach as a quarterback coach, especially at the level that he coaches at. He has taught me a lot about the university game and has given me a leg up on a lot of my competitors. As an academic advisor he has supported me since Grade 11 and guided me towards the ‘complete man’ which is what we strive for at St. Andrews.”

Mitchell, has always idolized Russel Wilson’s style of play and mirrors his quarterback play after his. He says every player’s dream is to move on to the professional level and that’s something he aspires to do.

Both players are immensely excited for their football journey to unfold at their respective universities.

By Robert Belardi

