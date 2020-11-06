How improving mindset and exercise will enhance your Winter

It all begins with your mindset: how you view the world and what comes with it. And then comes your actions, and how you handle it.

This winter might be long, according to forecasts, but it doesn’t need to be long or tedious or stressful.

“Really condition your mindset for success. If you just want to work on yourself, you get those negative thoughts and immediately turn it around with, ‘I can do this. I am healthy. I am wealthy.’ Turn those thoughts and that’s even what you’re aware of, that’s not what you’re not aware of what you’re processing,” said Master Coach and Hypnotherapist for Anchor Your Success Teresa Scaini.

Human beings process an estimated 60,000 to 80,000 thoughts a day, cycling between the subconscious and conscious mind. There are ways to relax the mind such as Binural Beats, according to Scaini, that will have a positive impact on your brainwaves. Five minutes of meditation per day can influence a better thought process, she says.

A positive mindset may be the best counter-punch to the current pandemic, but not by itself; a consistent supporting cast will be a great asset.

That’s where exercising enters the picture. Peel and Toronto entered a modified Stage Two on October 9 and York Region entered the same protocol on October 19.

Who knows if the initial 28-day shutdown is all that will come. It could be more. Remember school announcements at the height of the pandemic? A two-week closure after March break subsequently became a 6 ½ month affair.

If gyms will be closed for much longer, it’s time to either ramp up your workout set or improve your daily routine.

“A lot of [hypnosis] is really getting the mindset in the right condition and [people] will be able to exercise. It’s a circle. Endorphins boost the mindset and your work on your mind (away from exercising),” says Scaini.

So, how do you approach an exercise routine this year that will benefit you? It’s a perpetual question with a blissfully well-rooted response.

“Try to understand why people are so hesitant. Sometimes getting up and exercising can be overwhelming,” said Registered Psychotherapist Carrie Mazzei from Journey 2 Freedom.

“If you set small goals for yourself, so maybe it’s not heading out and going for a sprint, maybe it’s walking around the block.”

Exercising can be 20-30 minutes per day. It doesn’t have to be over an hour and purely intense sessions.

Getting your body moving along with a healthy diet also improves immunity. It was found according to the Journal of Sport, Health and Science, published in 2019, exercising can improve, “immunity, lower illness risk and reduce inflammation,” as per health.com.

Scaini says illness is also something deep-rooted in the subconscious mind. What you think is how your body presents itself.

“Exercise in general, if we’re talking more about the body, increases blood circulation to the brain. That specifically activates and controls our motivation, mood, fear-response, stress and even memory,” said Sareena Cagliuzun, a Social Worker with Journey 2 Freedom.

Whether it’s a walk, or a sport, or tobogganing, we’re Canadian. Winter isn’t a rarity. It’s weather we’re used to and we know to handle it.

This might be the time to get out there and find ways to move in some capacity for people of all ages, including children.

Readers recently shared with us their thoughts on exercising, and they shared some encouraging thoughts as the season approaches.

“I think when you can’t control what’s going on with the pandemic, or what’s going on with work, or what’s going on with the outside, external, one of the most important things you can control is your fitness and your health,” said Dave Szymkowicz, an online certified and insured trainer since 2010, who predominantly runs his business in-home.

Szymkowicz says exercising is an investment, not a cost. He shares some videos on his Facebook page on what you can use to exercise, including Halloween’s most precious item; the pumpkin.

Last Thursday, backed by Mayor Tom Mrakas, gym owners and members advocated for the reopening of gyms.

Led by 9round Kickboxing Fitness owner Marina Imperio, fitness owners met in front of Aurora Athletic Club to begin their fight to reopen.

For now, as many gym owners continue the fight to reopen their locations, patrons have resorted to their home-alternatives. Zoom classes have been offered everywhere including family classes at Northern Karate in Aurora that run every day, according to Charity Toupin.

It’s a time to find connection in many ways or areas we may never have found it before.

Cagliuzun, has been connecting with her neighbours in her apartment building more so now than pre-COVID-19. She goes out for socially-distanced walks, breathes in the brisk fresh air and connects with more people in a safe way.

That also goes for leader of the initiative “Walk With Us.” Debby Harlow began this initiative in July out of Richmond Hill and the owner of Sink or Swim Tattoos says this will go all the way through the Winter.

“We don’t all go at the same time (and we all practice social distancing) but it has become such a positive vibe and community that we’ve become more like a family motivating each other to stay active. We don’t plan on stopping over the winter either…Just picked up some boot spikes this week!”

Head out for a social distance walk. Take the children and connect with friends from school while adhering to protocols and health measures. There are ways to work around this for everyone.

Mindset, healthy diet, exercise, fun. All of these ideas are important to our well-being this Winter.

Just remember that something is better than nothing. That’s the start. Work with the bare minimum at first and build it up from there. After this Winter, you’ll thank yourself.

By Robert Belardi

