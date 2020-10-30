York9 FC re-sign Spanish striker

When Alvaro Rivero recently spoke to The Auroran, his mind was fixed on a few simple goals he wanted to accomplish.

“Win the season, for the team to get as high as possible, score the highest goals possible and enjoy this beautiful experience,” he said.

And those goals may just remain the same for every year he remains with York9 FC. The former Real Madrid Academy forward has resigned with the club for the 2021 season with an option for 2022 and 2023.

Rivero made all seven appearances in the Island Games this year, most notably rifling a rocket top-shelf against Pacific FC; flashing what this forward is particularly capable of ahead of the New Year.

“I’m very happy that we managed to get this deal with Alvaro agreed and signed,” said Managing Consultant Angus McNab in a statement.

He was pleased with Rivero’s performances in the Island Games tournament and hopes to provide a lot more opportunity for forwards with the club in a particularly important offseason for the Nine Stripes.

His signing also comes in the same month Y9 acquired German forward Julian Ulbricht from Hamburg SV.

Ulbricht comes from the Regionalliga Nord, the fourth tier in German football.

The 21-year-old has agreed on a deal through the 2021 season with an option in 2022.

Ulbricht is the first German player to sign for York9 FC and with two players recently leaving for the United Kingdom on loan options, York9 FC is attracting foreign players to the Canadian Premier League while also building foreign relationships with other clubs around the globe.

With both of these young stars and Gabriel Vasconcelos, Lowell Wright and Ryan Telfer up front, the Nine Stripes will have a diversity of attacking options, unlike many other clubs in the league.

When the Canadian Premier League restarts their new year next year in whichever capacity is the safest, the Nine Stripes look to redeem themselves.

This past year, the club was expected to reach the final four and even the finals of the competition. The club failed to make it past the first round by one point, finishing with a 2-4-1 record.

By Robert Belardi

