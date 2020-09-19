News and Sports » Sports

Aurora-King Jays rep head coach donates to All Kids Can Play

September 19, 2020   ·   0 Comments

Head coach Irene Skanderis and manager Brenda Badger of the 15U, Aurora-King Jays have donated $1,000 to the All Kids Can Play Program.

Since Badger and Skanderis have been with this club, both have chosen to make a donation every year and this time they have decided to go with their local charity.

“Our team has always paid it forward by providing a team donation to a charitable organization in each season. This season, we are continuing with our annual donation by giving to Sport Aurora – All Kids Can Play Program,” Skanderis said.

“Our team contribution will help families with financial difficulties. All kids should have the opportunity to play sports and because our children are part of this community, this is why we felt that other children in Aurora should benefit from the team’s donation.”

Skanderis and Badger say they are thankful to have made everlasting friendships within the organization and are proud to have contributed to sport in Aurora.

Coach Skanderis has decided to step away from coaching competitively this year.

She says she is thankful for all the friendships she has made during the many years of her coaching career and this was definitely not how she envisioned her final season.

Skanderis extends a big thank you to her Assistant Coaches Mark Alexander, David Molella, Brian Veloso and Team Manager Brenda Badger, as well as the players and parent group for their hard work and dedication throughout the years.

