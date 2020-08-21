General News » News

Aurora receives emergency funding in response to COVID-19

August 21, 2020   ·   0 Comments

The Ontario Government has allocated nearly $1.3 million in emergency funding as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant, totalling $1,298,500 was announced by the Town on Friday.

The funds, according to the Town, will be allocated to “municipal pressures” stemming from the pandemic under the Safe Restart Agreement.

“I am pleased to announce that the Province and Federal government will be supporting the local municipalities in Ontario and providing funding to help alleviate municipal pressures associated with this pandemic,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “While the Town is in good financial position, we are grateful to accept this funding and help provide some extra financial support for Aurora as we continue to move forward through this global health crisis.”

Added CAO Doug Nadorozny: “The Safe Restart funding will help the Town of Aurora as we begin to bring back services to the community and provide relief for interest charged on late payment of tax and water bills to residents and businesses facing hardship due to COVID-19.

“The added funding will help our Town as we recognize the impact of COVID-19 will extend into 2021.”

By Brock Weir



         

