Artsy Baker brings sweet smiles – and a few chuckles – at challenging time

April 3, 2020 · 0 Comments

Can you spare a square?

Toilet paper is a hot commodity these days as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, but, during these challenging times, one local bakery is rolling out some tongue-in-cheek creations to bring a smile to your face.

Aurora’s Artsy Baker, the popular Industrial Parkway South-based bakery which has become renowned for their exceptional and detailed creations, have taken Instagram by storm with a series of cakes inspired by the current crisis.

Can’t find a bottle of hand sanitizer? Well, they have one in cake form just for you. Waxing sentimental over what a toilet roll looks like? Their “Spare A Square” cake might be a balm for the soul – and all are available from the bakery for home delivery.

“We’re tapping into an area where there are a lot of items that people are really sad about not being able to find them and we figured we’d take those items and turn them into a cake,” says Antonella Cellini, founder of Artsy Baker. “We’ll supply them with something they can’t find on the store shelves.

“I know it is a really hard time for everybody, and we’re all suffering from this unforeseen situation, but I really think it is important to try and make light of the situation as best we can because everywhere you look, everything you hear, it is just negative, negative, negative. It is a really scary time, but we figured we might as well try and put a smile on people’s faces when they get up in the morning.

“We have been getting such a great response with people thanking us and saying they look forward to our posts every day just to brighten up their day. When you hear things like that, it just helps all of us – and it encourages me, too, because I am also a mom and having a business to run at this time is very scary for all of us. At the end of the day, how you make peoplel feel is how they will remember you, so as long as I can make people feel good and happy I feel like I have done my job. And that is really what this business is about.”

Like many small business owners, Ms. Cellini has had to develop new ways of keeping the business open during these present difficulties. They are still open for takeout and delivery, with their special “Decked Out Donuts” providing to be especially popular with customers. They’re a comfort food, she says, and something the whole family can enjoy.

“We have had to set certain measures under the circumstances, so we’re taking the necessary precautions and a lot of our customers, instead of going out, we’re really encouraging everyone to stay home just so we can have this under control,” she says. “We’re doing our part by allowing them to stay home and get our desserts to them.

“We hope people can continue to support local business because I know a lot of us are going through some seriously trying times right now. I know a lot of parents at home with their kids, it is hard to keep these guys occupied, so we’re doing our best to just brighten people’s days. We’re also offering cookie-decorating kits that we will be launching in the next couple of days. This will give parents and kids just a little craft to do and occupy the kids’ time, just before the Easter holiday. It is just an extra little craft for kids to do.”

For more on Artsy Baker, which also offers kosher, gluten free and vegan options, visit artsybaker.com. To follow their creations inspired by our current situation, follow them on Instagram @artsybaker.

By Brock Weir

