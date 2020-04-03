Residents thank frontline heroes one ribbon at a time

April 3, 2020 · 0 Comments

Residents along Brookland Avenue have a message for our frontline health care workers: Thank you.

Drivers along Brookland may have noticed a series of blue ribbons tied along the stately trees that line the street’s approach to Yonge Street, some emblazoned with matching hearts, others with the contrasting red and white of our national flag.

Each one of them has been put in place by Dianne and Brian Harrison who were looking for a way to thank our frontline workers in this time of crisis.

“You know that song, ‘Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree?’ We thought, why not tie blue ribbons around and remember all the people out there – our emergency service workers, our frontline workers, everyone out there keeping us safe, our healthcare workers, everyone out there going the extra mile?”

They are not alone in their efforts as scores of roadside signs have popped up along Kennedy Street West and the surrounding area thanking healthcare workers while, at the same time, encouraging everyone passing by to stay home in an effort to flatten the curve.

The Harrisons say they have always been guided by wise words imparted to the world by Fred Rogers, best known as the children’s television host Mr. Rogers: “When I was a boy, and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’”

During this crisis, it is heartening to know that we don’t have to look too hard to find the helpers – now, the question is, just how can we say thank you?

“Right now, we’re finding there’s a lot of helpers out there,” says Dianne. “I just want everyone to be safe. Just think of others, keep your social distance, keep in touch, if you can, by telephoning people and make everyone know that we are a caring country.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)