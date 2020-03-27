Southlake calling on communities for urgently-needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for front-line clinical workers

March 26, 2020 · 0 Comments

Southlake Regional Health Centre and Southlake Foundation are asking for donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), vital in keeping front-line clinical workers safe while treating patients as we continue the fight against COVID-19.

Southlake is facing unprecedented demands as our teams manage the influx of patients who require extra precautions during treatment. Not only does PPE protect our staff providing care to those with or suspected to have COVID-19, it is crucial to prevent the spread of the virus in hospital and keep other vulnerable patients safe. To help manage this critical volume, we are calling on those in the medical community such as dental offices, veterinary clinics and other health professionals, as well as construction companies or other industries who may have access to donate your available supplies.

The hospital is currently seeking donations of the following unused, unopened and unexpired PPE:

· Protective gloves (all sizes) nitrile or vinyl

· Ear-loop masks ASTMF2100-11, L2 rating or greater

· N95 masks NIOSH or CE

· Gowns AAMI, L2 rating or greater

· Vented goggles CSA Z94.3-2015 or ANSI287.1-2015

Please note, we cannot accept other related supplies, including hand-sewn masks.

PPE items can be dropped off at Southlake’s receiving area, located at 596 Davis Drive, Newmarket, accessible from Grace Street (off of Prospect Street). Items will be accepted Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to during drop-off. Please stay two metres (six feet) away from other people. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please do not come to drop off donations. Full guidelines and additional information can be found online at https://southlake.ca/foundation/southlake-ppe-drive/.

Those unable to support with donations of PPE but interested in supporting the most urgent needs, including ventilators, to help support Southlake’s response to COVID-19 can donate online at www.southlake.ca/foundation/donateCOVID-19.

Thank you to the generous and continued outpouring of support from our communities as we continue to navigate this together.

Readers Comments (0)