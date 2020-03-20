Aurora offers relief options on tax and water bills

March 20, 2020 · 0 Comments

In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and under the current state of emergency, the Town of Aurora is providing relief options for tax and water bills.

“During this difficult time, I have regularly been in touch with our community to listen and learn about the concerns that we now face due to the COVID-19 crisis. We recognize that options need to be made available to ease the financial burdens on families and businesses. We are providing our residents and businesses the option to suspend their tax payments, to give them the opportunity to assess their finances and budget accordingly. We will continue to assess the COVID-19 crisis and ensure that all stakeholders are informed of any changes or updates,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas.

The second installment of the residential interim tax bill that was due on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 will be deferred for approximately two months to Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Penalties on taxes will be temporarily suspended until June 30, 2020. The Town will also offer the same two month deferral to those on a pre-authorized payment plan.

“If your property taxes are paid by your mortgage company, it’s important for you to forward your property tax bill to your mortgage company for payment,” said the Town.

Commercial tax bills may be deferred by approval from the Treasurer. Commercial clients can email their request to info@aurora.ca and must demonstrate in writing that they have passed on this leniency to their tenants. These requests will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Water bills will continue to be issued and due on their normal due dates. If the water bill is not paid then it will be moved to the property tax account. However, since penalties on tax accounts are suspended until June 30, 2020 the tax account will not incur any interest.

