Local student praised as “true leader” in Black Excellence by School Board

February 21, 2020 · 0 Comments

Amira Zamanifar dreams of becoming the Prime Minister of Canada in the future.

The 14-year-old was in the spotlight recently when, as part of Black History Month, the York Region District School Board featured her on social media as an example of Black Excellence. They described her as a “true leader”, a talented student, volunteer and caring young woman.

“I feel a great sense of pride to see my accomplishments being highlighted on such a large platform. Black excellence has always been around but it has not always been acknowledged. To me, black excellence is when a black person is able to break through barriers and persevere to achieve their goals. Due to my background, I have always been aware that I was different and this difference has made me work harder and strive to be better than what I might be perceived as,” explained Amira.

Her maturity is palpable even as she expresses gratitude for her achievements in elementary school.

A Grade 8 student at Lester B. Pearson Elementary School, Amira won a Leadership and School Involvement Award from the Alliance of Educators for Black Students Committee and was one of the students chosen to represent her school at YRDSB Applause Award Ceremony for winning the Solar Oven Challenge in 2019.

“I am also on various sports teams and lead our announcement team. My favourite achievement is being in the top four in the Student Spark Speech competition. This competition was a platform for students to voice their opinion on one of three topics. I wrote a speech in French on my personal opinion of what our future school systems should resemble. I presented my speech to my class and my teacher recorded and entered me into the competition where people across York Region voted,” said Amira.

Amira was born in Canada to a Jamaican mother.

“I have visited Jamaica on several occasions. Jamaica is known for producing personalities like Usain Bolt, the fastest runner in the world, famous singer Bob Marley, and it is a country with amazing food and a bobsled team. Jamaicans always strive to be the best and that is a lesson I will always carry with me – Try my best in whatever I do.”

Her goal of becoming the Prime Minister of Canada is a serious one.

“I hope to continue achieving and be the best student I can be in both academics and extracurricular activities. Beyond that, I would like to receive my law degree at the University of Toronto and pursue my ultimate dream of becoming Prime Minister. I would love to one day lead and represent the people of Canada and voice their opinions. Representing my country on a global scale and meeting the needs of Canadians as best as possible motivates me for this role.”

So impassioned are the teenager`s aspirations that they make you hope her dreams take flight.

By Kinjal Dagli Shah

