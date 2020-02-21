Tigers win one and lose one in two-game roadtrip

February 21, 2020 · 0 Comments

In the second last week of the season for the Aurora Tigers, the boys travelled out on the road, falling to the Collingwood Colts last Friday 6-0 before defeating the Oakville Blades Saturday night 3-2.

In an up and down week for the Tigers, on Valentine’s Day night, the boys knew it was going to be a tough test against the Colts.

It’s one of those stories throughout the year. There is always one team that consistently has your number.

In the first period, the Colts took the game to the Tigers. Just over the halfway mark, Nicholas Cirone found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season to give the Colts the lead.

In the second period, the Colts added to their lead. Patrick Brown and Derek Sweeney made it 3-0 by the time the third period rolled around.

In the final frame, Payton Schaly and Adrian Nabuurs capitalized on the power play. Sweeney added insult to injury with his second of the game shorthanded at the end.

Funnily enough, the Colts scored the number goals in accordance to the period number. What wasn’t funny, was the Tigers could not break down Colts goaltender Andrew Rose, who recorded his second shutout of the year.

Despite this loss, the boys didn’t back down when they travelled to Oakville to take on the Blades.

In only their second meeting this season, the last time the Tigers played the Blades was back on December 14, when the boys suffered a 6-2 defeat at home.

That was at a different time, a different mindset and a different roster. With the recent changes and tune-ups to the lines, it was going to be a good matchup.

With no score in the first period and being outshot 17-4, the boys entered the second determined to get on the score board.

That is exactly what happened.

Forward Blake Frost found the back of the net shorthanded for his third goal of the year. With under five minutes left in the frame, Mauro Biasutto capitalized on the power play for his fifth goal of the season.

At the beginning of the third period, Stephen Whittle got the Blades on the board. With just over five minutes in the game, Harrison Israels tied it up.

On the power play with just over 30 seconds left, Luc Reeve scored the game winning goal, to give the Blades their eighth loss of the year.

The Tigers had defeated an 80-point team.

Although being outshot 47-16 on the night, Christian Filippetti earned himself first star of the game, playing one of his best games of the year, in front of over 200 fans in attendance.

Entering the final week of the 2019/2020 OJHL season, the Aurora Tigers will travel on the road one more time this Friday and take on the Burlington Cougars before returning for one last hurrah at home this Saturday against the Pickering Panthers.

Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.

By Robert Belardi

