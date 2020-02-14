Manslaughter charges following fentanyl death in near Bayview and Stone Road

A 32-year-old Aurora man is facing manslaughter charges following the drug-related death of a 23-year-old last June.

“On June 8, 2019, York Regional Police were called to a residence in the area of Stone Road and Bayview Avenue after a 23-year-old man was found deceased,” said York Regional Police Constable Laura Nicolle. “York Regional Police began an investigation into the death and learned the victim had died as a result of the use of drugs laced with fentanyl. Officers continued the investigation and determined the identity of the dealer who sold the drugs to the victim.”

32-year-old Stanley Silvera of Aurora was charged Thursday, February 6, with manslaughter and trafficking of a Schedule 1 substance. The charges have not been proven.

“This is one of several recent investigations where an individual has been charged with manslaughter in York Region after a death has occurred as a result of fentanyl,” said Constable Nicolle. “It is now well-known that fentanyl has caused thousands of deaths across Canada. Anyone trafficking, sharing or providing or lacing other drugs with fentanyl is putting the lives of others at risk and can expect to face serious criminal consequences.”

The York Regional Police is one of several community partners behind the York Region Opioid Action Plan, along with York Region Public Health. The plan was drafted with feedback from those with lived experience with opioid use and focuses on prevention, harm reduction, treatment, first response and enforcement.

“Opioids are usually prescribed to treat pain, cough and opioid addiction,” they say. “Examples include fentanyl, morphine, methadone, oxycodone, codeine and hydromorphone. Even when taken as prescribed, opioids can lead to dependence or addiction. At high doses, opioids can also lead to overdose and death. Opioids can be obtained illegally with varying and unpredictable levels of toxicity.

For example, illegal fentanyl is sold in many forms including patch, powder, pill and liquid and with inconsistent potency. Other illegal drugs such as cocaine or heroin can be contaminated with fentanyl resulting in unexpected exposure to opioids and/ or making them more toxic, increasing the risk of overdose and death.

“Opioid overdoses happen to those who are opioid dependent, first time users, youth, adults and older adults. People who use opioids as prescribed and those who misuse them can experience opioid harms. In addition to overdoses and loss of life, other opioid impacts include dependence or addiction, hospitalization, lost productivity, enforcement costs dealing with illegal opioids, infectious diseases commonly associated with substance use, psychological trauma experienced by first responders and others who witness overdoses and devastation to families and friends who lose loved ones.

“Managing the opioid crisis has become a priority for governments, non-governmental organizations, health and safety agencies and communities. Solutions require multi-sector coordination and collaboration, commitment, evidence-based action and involvement from those with lived experience.”

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141. Anyone with information on the trafficking of fentanyl is asked to contact the Organized Crime Bureau – Guns, Gangs & Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-866-876-5423 x7817, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be left online at 1800222tips.com.

