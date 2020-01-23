York Regional Police welcomes its newest canine members

What do you get the man who has everything on his birthday?

That was the question Mulmur resident Connie Phillipson considered as her husband Dennis neared his 82nd birthday.

Her solution, to some, might seem out-of-the-box, but was natural for the couple who both have deep roots in Police Services: donating the cost of a dog and enabling a new Canine Police Officer to join the ranks of the York Regional Police (YRP).

Hux, a one-year-old German Shepherd, along with his canine colleague York, another one-year-old German Shepherd, were formally welcomed to the YRP at a special graduation ceremony held Monday at their Aurora headquarters.

Both Canine Officers received their badges from YRP Chief Eric Jolliffe after the successful completion of their basic canine training course, which focused on tracking, building and area searches, evidence location, obedience and criminal apprehension.

Born in Slovakia, Hux has been trained in all of these areas and will be handled in the field by Constable Mark Hansen.

As Chief Jolliffe placed Hux’s badge on the chain around his neck, the Phillipsons beamed with pride.

“It is overwhelming,” said Dennis, a member of the Mulmur Police Services Board.

A retired Toronto Police Officer, Dennis was hailed by the YRP for his long-time support of canine programs across Ontario. Connie, in turn, was also recognized by the YRP for her nine years of service with the York Regional Police Services Board and her further career in criminal justice as an Anglican priest.

“My husband was turning 82 this year and I thought, what do you give the man who has everything?” said Connie. “I just happened to be talking to [Chief Jolliffe] and learned the Canine Unit was retiring three of its dogs and were in need.”

Given Dennis’ long-time support – as well as his love of German Shepherds – Connie said their donation was a perfect fit, a sentiment her husband shared.

“I feel very good about it,” he said, noting how Hux has already demonstrated his ability in the field.

Knowing Hux was now dedicated to protecting communities, they added, was very satisfying.

“This is an extraordinary unit and I think if more people knew about the background and the work they do, there would be even more support for the canine unit,” said Connie, before joking, “Next, we’re going for a mounted unit!”

By Brock Weir

