Police investigate two bank robberies

January 23, 2020 · 0 Comments

York Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in ongoing investigations into two Aurora bank robberies last week.

Two male suspects are currently being sought following an armed robbery at the HSBC Bank on the northwest corner of Bayview Avenue and Hollidge Boulevard.

On Tuesday, January 14, shortly after 2 p.m. York Regional Police were called to the bank for a report of a robbery. When Police arrived, they found employees in the bank who were not physically injured, but the investigation revealed that two men – one armed with a handgun – entered the bank and made a demand for cash. The employees complied and the suspects fled in a black sedan.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, armed with a handgun, wearing a black jacket, dark-coloured pants and a black bandana covering his face. The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’6”, wearing a black jacket, dark coloured pants and a black bandana covering his face.

“Investigators from the Hold-Up Unit remind business owners of the importance of maintaining and updating video surveillance equipment,” said Police in a statement. “Quality images help identify suspects, can aid in arrests and have a tremendous impact during court proceedings.”

A further armed robbery took place on Thursday, January 16 at a bank at the corner of Bayview and Wellington.

“Three male suspects entered the bank, at least one was armed with a firearm,” said Constable Laura Nicolle, noting it was too early to say if the incidents are related. “The suspects obtained a quantity of currency and fled in a vehicle. No one was physically injured.”

Last week’s incidents are the latest in a rash of bank robberies reported by York Regional Police this month.

On Sunday, January 5, around 4 p.m. the YRP responded to reports of an armed bank robbery in Richmond Hill and an attempted bank robbery the following afternoon in Markham.

On Saturday, January 11, the YRP responded to another armed robbery shortly after the noon hour at a Vaughan bank, with another armed robbery reported at a bank in Markham around 4 p.m. that afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423 x6631, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or online via 1800222tips.com.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)