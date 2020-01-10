General News » Headline News » News

Vigil planned Monday to remember victims of Tehran crash

January 10, 2020   ·   0 Comments

A community vigil will be held in Oak Ridges on Monday evening to honour and remember victims of the January 8 plane crash outside of Tehran, which claimed the lives of several York Region residents.

The vigil will take place on Monday, January 13, at 6.30 p.m. outside the Dr. Bette Stephenson Centre for Learning at 36 Regatta Road, just south of Yonge Street and Bloomington Road.

The event will take place in partnership between the York Region District School Board, York Catholic District School Board, York Regional Police, and the City of Richmond Hill.

There is limited on-site parking. Organizers encourage families and community members to take York Region Transit and Viva to the event or consider carpooling.

Transit services on Yonge Street and connecting corridors will be free for anyone attending the event between 5.30 and 8.30 p.m.



         

