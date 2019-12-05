Junior A Tigers scoring woes continue

It was a slow week on the Aurora Tigers’ schedule, yet the same results nonetheless.

The Junior A club did battle with the Mississauga Chargers on Friday in their first and only meeting on the OJHL schedule, in what turned out to be a 5 – 2 loss at the Aurora Community Centre.

A clash between a pair of division basement dwellers saw Mississauga pick up just their second win in their last eleven games, while the Tigers picked up their seventh loss in a row in a 5 – 2 finish.

It was a rough outing for veteran goaltender Christian Filippetti, who picked up his fifth loss in a row in stopping 22 of the 24 shots he faced. Andrew Barwinski took over the reins to close it out, stopping all six Mississauga shots he saw, before the Chargers added a late empty netter.

Despite a whopping 54 shots on the Mississauga net, Aurora failed to find the back of the net until the early goings of the third period, when Trevor Grasby capitalized on his third goal of the year. Sebastian Tamburro added one more for the home team with the man advantage.

Sunday’s scheduled meeting with the Wellington Dukes was one of two OJHL games cancelled, due to inclement weather conditions. A future date has not yet been set for the game.

The roster wipe has already begun for the Tigers, whose playoff hopes are all but dashed. Forward Caleb Minns, one of the handful of players acquired from the NOJHL’s Elliott Lake Wildcats in the offseason, has been shipped off to the Stayner Siskins of the junior C level PJHL.

Meanwhile, the remaining Tigers trudge on in the grueling OJHL schedule, with 25 games left to make something out of the season. A record of 4-21-0-3 has the Tigers tied with the Lindsay Muskies for the league’s basement with eleven points apiece, while Aurora sits twelve points back of the Pickering Panthers as the last place team in the North division.

The schedule does not get any easier this upcoming week, with Aurora set to face off against both the Collingwood Colts and Markham Royals, who each have picked up thirteen wins on the season.

The Tigers will host the Colts on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the ACC, before hosting the Royals at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.auroratigers.pointstreaksites

By Jake Courtepatte

