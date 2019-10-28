Police investigating deaths of two Aurora men

October 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

York Regional Police are investigating the deaths of two Aurora men after their bodies were discovered in Aurora and Whitchurch-Stouffville over the weekend.

A police presence is in the area of the Tim Jones Trail, at the south end of John West Way, after the body of a deceased man was located in the area.

“On Saturday, October 28, shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a body located in a tent in the trail system off John West Way, north of Wellington Street East,” said Constable Andy Pattenden in a statement on Monday. “The Office of the Chief Coroner has attended the scene and investigators are awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination to identify the deceased. At this time, the scene is being held pending the results of the post-mortem.”

Police are also investigating the death of 21-year-old David Farber.

Farber, a resident of Aurora, was last seen on Thursday, October 27, around 7 a.m. when, according to the Police, he drove away from his residence near Bayview Avenue and Wellington Street East. He had not been in touch with family and friends since he left and that raised alarm bells as it was “out of character” for him.

Farber was reported missing by York Regional Police on Friday morning, where they released his image and information on his vehicle – a 2013 four-door black Mercedes 300.

Sadly, Farber was found deceased in Whitchurch-Stouffville that afternoon.

“On Friday, October 25, at approximately 3 p.m., officers with the York Regional Police Search and Rescue Unit located the vehicle he had been driving, as well as Mr. Farber, who was deceased in a wooded area near Warden Avenue and Aurora Road,” said Constable Pattenden.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 x7141, or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.1800222tips.com.

By Brock Weir

