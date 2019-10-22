Alleslev re-elected, Van Bynen takes Newmarket-Aurora

October 22, 2019 · 0 Comments

Incumbent Conservative MP Leona Alleslev and rookie Liberal candidate Tony Van Bynen will be Aurora’s next representatives in Ottawa.

In two closely contested races, Ms. Alleslev beat Liberal newcomer Leah Taylor Roy to the top spot in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill with nearly 45 per cent of the vote, while Mr. Van Bynen took the riding of Newmarket-Aurora over former Conservative MP Lois Brown with just under 43 per cent.

Ms. Taylor Roy received 42.2 per cent of the vote in Aurora’s south riding, while, north of Wellington, Ms. Brown won 38.2 per cent of ballots cast.

The NDP took third place in both ridings with Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill candidate Aaron Brown receiving 7.1 per cent of the vote and Newmarket-Aurora candidate Yvonne Kelly 10.6 per cent.

Following Ms. Alleslev’s floor crossing from the Liberal government last year, many eyes across the country were on Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, and the newly re-elected MP said she was “humbled” that voters once again decided to place their trust in her.

“This election was about character, integrity, humility and judgement,” she told supporters at her victory celebration. “I believe that I was given the opportunity to continue to serve you as your Member of Parliament hopefully because you feel I embody those characteristics.”

Mr. Van Bynen, who joins the thinned ranks of the Liberals’ new minority government, watched the results roll in with friends, family and supporters in Newmarket, a community in which he served as Mayor for more than a decade.

“The opportunity of living in Canada is not limited to the chosen few,” he said, speaking to supporters about his roots in the Netherlands and immigrating with his family to Canada in the aftermath of the Second World War. “Through hard work and the kindness of my neighbours, I have had the chance to realize the promise of this country. Your hard work and your kindness has provided me with the opportunity that I will never take for granted.

“It will be the singular honour of my life to serve this community as your Member of Parliament and I will be forever grateful for everything that you have done on my behalf. This campaign was just the beginning and the hard work begins tomorrow.”

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)