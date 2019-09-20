Candidates hit the ground running ahead of Oct 21 election

By Brock Weir

Polling suggests it could be anyone’s game, and candidates vying for your vote in Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill and Newmarket-Aurora have hit the ground running.

On Wednesday morning, Governor General Julie Payette dissolved parliament on the advice of the Prime Minister, signalling the start of a Federal Election campaign that will culminate with the nation-wide vote on Monday, October 21.

Aurorans on the south side of Wellington Street will vote for the second Federal election running in the riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill where incumbent Leona Alleslev is running to retain her seat, this time as a Conservative following her dramatic floor crossing one year ago this week from the Liberals to the Tories.

Challenging her on the campaign trail are Liberal candidate Leah Taylor Roy, NDP candidate Aaron Brown, Green Party candidate Timothy Flemming, and Dave DeLisle of the People’s Party, among others.

A final list of candidates is yet to be confirmed by Elections Canada.

On the north side of Wellington Street, in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora, there are no incumbent candidates looking to continue their role representing you in Ottawa following the announcement this past spring that rookie Liberal MP Kyle Peterson would not seek re-election.

Vying to replace him carrying the Liberal banner is former Newmarket mayor Tony Van Bynen. Hoping to turn the riding from red back to blue is former Conservative MP Lois Brown who, defeated at the polls in the previous Federal election by Mr. Peterson, is looking to secure a third mandate from voters.

Joining them in the race are, among others, NDP candidate Yvonne Kelly, Green Party candidate Walter Bauer, and People’s Party candidate Andrew McCaughtrie.

Since the election was called on Wednesday, candidates have hit the ground running, knocking on doors across both of Aurora’s ridings, and Mr. Van Bynen welcoming a number of high-profile Liberal representatives and candidates from both levels of government trying to get out the party’s message.

This week, and in the coming weeks, The Auroran will roll out profiles of individual candidates seeking election.

A number of opportunities are also being planned to give you the chance to meet your candidates and press them on the issues that matter to you.

Confirmed so far is a debate for both ridings’ candidates hosted by the Aurora Chamber of Commerce from on the morning of Wednesday October 2 from 7.30 – 9.30 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Valley Golf Course. A further debate, hosted by the Newmarket Chamber of Commerce for Newmarket-Aurora candidates will take place Tuesday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Cardinal Golf Club in King. A Meet and Greet with candidates from both ridings will be hosted by – and at – the Aurora Public Library on the evening of Tuesday, October 18.

Further multi-party campaign events will be added to our Community Events Section, Things You Ought To Know, as they are announced.

