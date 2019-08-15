Victim identified; additional charges laid following murder investigation

August 15, 2019 · 0 Comments

York Regional Police have identified the victim found in a burnt out house on Edward Street on July 27.

The body of 38-year-old Troy Stephen Oakley has been identified following a post-mortem examination by the Office of the Chief Coroner.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, 36-year-old Melissa Galea, a resident of Aurora, now faces first degree murder charges after being charged with second degree murder late last month. In addition to these first-degree murder charges, Galea also faces charges of arson, six counts of uttering threats, and fail to comply with recognizance.

She is next scheduled to appear in court via video link on Thursday morning.

The charges have not been proven.

On July 27, just before 1 a.m. York Regional Police and Central York Fire Services were called to an inferno on Edward Street, between Metcalfe Street and Harrison Avenue.

There, officers found the house, which had recently been sold, fully engulfed in flames.

Central York Fire Services had knocked down the fire by 2 a.m. and when they were able to enter the home, they found the body of an individual, believed to be an adult man, deceased.

By the end of the day, the YRP’s Homicide Unit had arrested Galea and charged her with Second Degree Murder.

York Regional Police Constable Andy Pattenden told The Auroran that the suspect was “arrested at her residence, which is not far from the location of the homicide.”

Police declined to comment on what the investigation yielded to up Ms. Galea’s charges from second to first degree murder, nor would they confirm whether or not Mr. Oakley’s death was the result of the fire itself.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 x2865 or via email at homicide@yrp.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS, or logging them online at www.1800222TIPS.com.

By Brock Weir

Readers Comments (0)