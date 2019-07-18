Honeymoon Suite, The Spoons to headline 2019 Ribfest

July 18, 2019

By Brock Weir

If you missed them the first time, prepare for a second Honeymoon.

Classic Canadian bands Honeymoon Suite and The Spoons will headline next month’s 2019 Ribfest, a return for both bands.

The lineup was announced Wednesday by Mayor Tom Mrakas at Concerts in the Park, featuring teaser chords performed by the evening’s guests, Sultans of String, before the Mayor made the announcement.

“The first band for Friday night was the headliner band that performed at Aurora’s Ribfest back in 2013,” said Mayor Mrakas, teasing Honeymoon Suite with the crowd. “They originally performed in 1981 and grew in popularity as they won the Juno Group of the Year Award. Decades later, they are still touring and pleasing fans across North America.”

Honeymoon Suite will perform at Machell Park on the evening of August 23.

The following night, it’s another trip down memory lane with The Spoons, who last performed in Aurora under less-than-ideal circumstances.

“This band was formed in 1979, originating in Burlington,” said Mayor Mrakas. “This band was one of the first three bands to have a video played on the MuchMusic channel when it was first launched and we were fortunate to have them perform at Ribfest in 2015 – but this was the year we got more than 25mm of rain and just a handful of people saw them live.”

So, make sure you have your rain gear ready just in case before they hit the stage on August 24.

For more information on the entertainment lineup and the event itself, visit aurora.ca/ribfest or call 905-726-4762.

