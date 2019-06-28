Words matter when it comes to Pride: resident

Last weekend was #YorkPride and Aurora was #AuroraProud.

Aurora is always proud and has many reasons to be proud. When it comes to LGBTQ2 and celebrations, we should be proud.

Just one thing, if we want to be proud let’s be accurate. The official word is PRIDE.

When I search #AuroraProud on social media, I see posts of everything from sporting events, local farmers markets, local political statements, pita sandwiches, to active participation challenges.

I see posts from our friends in Aurora, Colorado as well as our hometown. That makes us all proud and we should be.

When I search #AuroraPride, I see many posts from Aurora, Colorado celebrating PRIDE but not so many from Aurora, ON. This makes me not so proud.

Next year, Town of Aurora, let’s get it right, raise the PRIDE flag, celebrate PRIDE, and use #AuroraPride. For decades LGBTQ2 people have fought and continue to fight for their rights in this country and around the world. For decades we have celebrated PRIDE with rainbow flags, parades, demonstrations, quilts, and the word PRIDE, and of this, I am fundamentally proud. Next year, Town of Aurora, let’s use #AuroraPride and leave the #AuroraProud for everything else.

When it comes to my rights and the celebration of them, words matter as much as deeds.

Neil Asselin

Aurora

