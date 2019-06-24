Suspect sought following sexual assault in Aurora

By Brock Weir

A female teen has been taken to hospital following a sexual assault on the trails west of John West Way on Monday morning.

York Regional Police are appealing for information on a suspect following the incident, which took place around 11.50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a male in his twenties with light brown skin tone, thin build, and wearing a black shirt, black pants, and possibly armed with a firearm.

“On Monday at 11.50 a.m., York Regional Police were called to John West Way, north of Wellington Street, for a report that a teenage girl was injured and had been sexually assaulted,” said York Regional Police Constable Laura Nicolle. “The preliminary information officers received is that the female victim was walking in the trails west of John West Way when she was approached, assaulted, and sexually assaulted by a male suspect possibly armed with a firearm. The victim was taken to hospital for her injuries.

“Significant police resources attended the scene including Emergency Response Units and Canine Units, in an effort to locate the suspect. A police presence remains at the scene while the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area are asked to contact police immediately. Investigators are also appealing to any nearby businesses or residences that may have video surveillance, or any drivers who may have dashcam footage to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Sexual Assault Section at 1-866-876-5423 x7071 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222TIPS.com.

