MP’s REPORT: June Update

By Kyle Peterson, MP

Newmarket-Aurora

Summer is just around the corner, and I would like to congratulate all of the recent graduates on their academic success and wish all children in our community a fun summer. It is always a great time to play outside. I know my sons look forward to it.

This year marked the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. On D-Day, June 6th,1944, Canadians fought for democracy and freedom. Some 14,000 Canadian soldiers came ashore at Juno Beach that day. At ceremonies across Canada, and in Normandy, France, Canadians stopped to remember and honour the 359 Canadian soldiers killed and the more than 700 that were wounded in Normandy.

The 2019 Aurora Chamber of Commerce Street Festival was held on Sunday, June 2. It was great see the streets filled with local residents, and many visitors from near and far attended this year’s event. Thanks to ACC organizing team, volunteers, and all the vendors who worked hard to make it a great success. It is always great to see so many people on Yonge Street.

On Sunday, June 9, the 71st Annual Decoration Day ceremony was held at the Newmarket Cemetery. Residents joined together to commemorate and honour all those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. We will remember them.

Congratulations to the Toronto Raptors! What an incredible playoff season, as Canadians all across the country cheered on the Raptors throughout the NBA playoffs. We can all be proud of the Raptors winning their first NBA Championship! #WeTheNorth

Happy Pride Month! I was proud to see our community out in record numbers to the York Pride Parade held last weekend on Main Street, Newmarket. It was a wonderful celebration. Congratulations to the organizers and volunteer team for your hard work and efforts to make this year’s event an outstanding success.

Every year, my family and I look forward to celebrating Canada Day in Newmarket-Aurora. This year, there are many activities planned to celebrate Canada’s birthday. To find the full schedule of events, please visit the Town of Aurora website at www.aurora.ca

