GETTING THINGS DONE

June 20, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Mayor Tom Mrakas

Council last week made a final decision that finally put in place protections to our stable neighbourhoods.

My thoughts have always been clear when it comes to stable neighbourhoods and that is that we as a Council and Town needed to make changes to our zoning bylaw in order to align our zoning with the intent of our Official Plan.

And this would only happen through a three-prong approach:

The addition of site plan controls (which has already been approved)

2. Changes to the zoning, and

3. Implementation of design guidelines.

This is what I have always stated that Council would do and Council did just that by approving the changes to the zoning that including a maximum GFA (Gross Floor Area) of 3,983 square feet. The vote was 6-1 with Councillor Gaertner opposed.

These changes of the zoning bylaw along with the site plan controls and design guidelines will mitigate the situation that residents most take issue with – where there is development for development’s sake; growth that is not within the character of the community or compatible with our neighbourhoods.

Yes, our town will evolve and grow; but it needs to be responsible and appropriate growth; growth that meets the needs of and the vision for our community. And I believe that was achieved last week by this Council.

I am proud that this Council has been able to work together to move past politics and make a decision that seems to me to be a common-sense approach to improving planning in our community.

It’s a sensible way to ensure Aurora remains the fantastic community we call home!

That is all for this week. As always, if you would like to get into contact with me please feel free to contact me anytime by phone 905-727-3123 ext. 4746 or by email tmrakas@aurora.ca and if you would like to sign up for more newsletters and council updates then please visit Mrakas.ca/contact to join the growing list of Aurorans that are staying informed.

Readers Comments (0)