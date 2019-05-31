Aurora’s “environmental heart is still beating,” says ratepayer

May 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

After an intensive two-year campaign to protect Significant Woodland and Endangered Species Habitat on the Oak Ridges Moraine, the Henderson Drive Minor Variance applications were rejected on Thursday, May 9, by the Town’s Committee of Adjustment.

This represents a huge victory for the community and sends out a clear message that Aurora’s environmental heart is still beating and that we won’t allow developers to destroy the very essence of our Town.

The Henderson Forest Aurora Ratepayer Association (HFARA) would like to thank all those who showed up at Town Hall on May 9 to support this important cause, including our friends from the Stable Neighbourhood groups.

We would also like to thank those Councillors who showed an interest in this campaign.

Thank you to all residents who spoke out at the meeting. It was exciting to discover that we have such passionate young Aurorans who are willing to take a stance on environmental threats to the Town. The future is in good hands!

Finally, we would like to thank the Committee of Adjustment for the extreme care and diligence taken in examining these applications and for ensuring that all sides were given an equitable chance to be heard. We also thank the Committee for ultimately upholding the important four By-laws that protect the subject lands and for honouring the intent and purpose of our Official Plan.

At a time when the environment and our wildlife are facing unprecedented challenges, the decision was a poignant reminder that when communities come together for the greater good, we all stand to win.

George Skoulikas

President

Henderson Forest Aurora Ratepayer Association

Readers Comments (0)