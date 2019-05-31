PARSA’S PERSPECTIVE: May Update

May 31, 2019

By Michael Parsa, MPP

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill

During the most recent Legislative Session, our government’s Finance Minister, the Honourable Victor Fideli, tabled the government’s first budget.

Our government’s first budget takes unprecedented steps in investing in what matters most, while attempting to return fiscal responsibility and sustainability to our province. Amongst the many landmark announcements and commitments, our government has committed to investing in transportation – to get Ontario moving!

In delivering on this commitment, Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek tabled the “Getting Ontario Moving Act”. As part of our government’s investment commitment, this legislation promises $25.8 billion to transit expansions and $1.3 billion to repair and rebuild highway infrastructure. I could not be more proud of this commitment!

As part of this initiative, the Premier has committed to building the Yonge-North Subway extension, which will finally bring the subway to York Region.

This project will extend the subway line 7.4 km north of Finch, to connect Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Markham.

As the population and transportation needs of the GTA increase, it is important that our transit system keeps pace with those needs. I believe that subways are a vital service that support not just Torontonians, but the residents of the GTA.

This necessary infrastructure investment will not only get Ontario moving, but will help open up Ontario for business. By connecting the GTA and the City of Toronto, we are not only helping people move around quicker, we are also helping unlock greater economic opportunity and potential for people and areas that were previously hindered by the limited transit infrastructure.

I am truly excited for the economic potential, prosperity, and convenience that this investment will bring to York Region.

Our government is working tirelessly every day to make life easier and more affordable for ordinary Ontarians. Reflecting on the successes of our government’s first year in office, I cannot help but take note at the speed and pace that we are moving to get Ontario back on track. With that said, there is still much more to do in helping improve the lives and circumstances of the residents of this great province.

As the Legislative Assembly breaks for the summer, I look forward to connecting with more constituents within the region, so that I could help improve the ways I serve our community.

I would like to end off by saying, I am here to serve the residents of Aurora – Oak Ridges – Richmond Hill. If you are a resident of this riding and require assistance, or have any questions about our government’s 2019 budget, please do not hesitate to reach out, and I will do everything in my power to help you.

