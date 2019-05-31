Drag Queen Storytime Returns Saturday

May 31, 2019 · 0 Comments
The second annual Drag Queen Story Hour for Kids will return to the Aurora Public Library this Saturday, June 1, to kick off Pride Month. Hosted once again by Drag Queen Eva Lasting (pictured above), the event is billed as a “magical story time experience. The stories will help children to learn that it is great to be who you are, and parts of the event will be interactive (but participation is optional). Children will get to be part of the story, wear some silly costumes and even strut their stuff bringing out their inner performer. Feel free to come dressed in your best glamorous outfit.” Last year’s Drag Queen Story Hour was a big success for the Aurora Public Library, attracting several families from Aurora and beyond. Admission for ages three and up is free. Auroran photo by Brock Weir
