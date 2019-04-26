Thank you for investing in education, says reader

(Re: Kaleidoscope project will bring Cultural Centre into Aurora schools, April 4)

This morning I read the good news in the local newspaper that you (Council) have made an investment in Aurora’s children by providing the matching funds for the ACC’s Kaleidoscope in the Schools program.

This new program conceived by the forward thinking, creative ACC Executive Director Suzanne Haines and her staff is so timely, and more important than ever considering the conservative provincial government’s determination to strip the education budget.

Many worthwhile school arts programs and those who teach them will be lost.

It is through the arts we learn to be a more compassionate, and kind people. These are the attributes which produce a more inclusive society, better able to help everyone to grow and prosper together.

Can you imagine a world without the joy of music, colour, dance?

I hope each Councillor, especially Mr. Thompson who voted against this worthwhile program, will be able to attend a performance/workshop in at least one Aurora elementary school to personally see and hear how much good you have made possible for our next generation through investing Town funds in their education.

Susan Morton-Leonard

Aurora

