SENIOR SCAPE

April 11, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Christina Doyle

Welcome, long-awaited April!

Are you smiling right now? You should be: it’s April, beautiful April, in all its glory and sunshine.

I thrive on the word “spring”. Nothing makes me happier than seeing the crocuses come out, that the robins are back, and I am searching for my running shoes. I probably sound childish, but it is a part of my secret desire to return to childhood.

Think back when you were small, what did you want to be when you grew up? A radio disc jockey, a mountain climber, a dentist, a cowboy, or even a mother? As for me, I always wanted to be a nurse, until I saw blood for the first time on my knee! That was it for me.

When I approached university, I wanted to be a criminal lawyer and was accepted into law school in Windsor. However, my mom convinced me to go “for just one year” to teachers’ college. I personally didn’t like school and that would have been the last thing on my mind. I informed my mom that, when I finish, I will hand her the certificate and then I would go to law school. Well, that changed quickly when I met a cool looking guy with long hair and moustache. He was in teacher’s college too and didn’t that crazy guy propose after two weeks of dating! Who does that? And then who says yes! Here we are forty years later, and we are the best of friends, whom I adore and love.

Remember those words: never say never — because it will make you eat your words time and time again.

This month I bring you the magic, love and excitement of spring!

Its time to find that favorite sweater or light jacket and get outside, go to your local bookstore and discover a new book, and sit outside and gather up that vitamin D and enjoy.

Focus on the positive of how you look today; yes, today! It will set you free.

The time has come for us to realize that until we work on increasing our self-esteem by loving ourselves in small ways, we can’t begin changing ourselves for the better in big ways.

We must start by choosing to break the self-destructive cycle of unrealistic expectations, especially our own. Don’t wait for someone to say how good you look, say it yourself and that should be enough. You are an amazing person, you are just perfect the way you are. Feed your heart my friends, feed it with all the good that you can think of and tell yourself I am just enough. Yes, I know we all have something we can work on, okay then, work on it and smile. Life is awesome, life is fun, life is laughing at yourself and saying, “yeah, I know I am a crazy fool, it’s okay because I like me. I am not going to worry about whether you like me.”

That, my friends, is the only weight-loss you need, separating yourself from negative comments from others, and their own opinions about what you should do and not do.

Therefore, eat when you’re hungry, drink when you’re thirsty, sleep when you’re tired, get in harmony with your body through regular exercise, and nourish your soul through prayer and maybe even meditation.

This can happen while you are walking outside.

As Jenny Craig said “Self-love is the only weight-loss aid that really works in the long run”. So, be kind to yourself, and all is well with you. Be at peace and breathe slowly as we all welcome spring. Take care of yourself and see you next month!

HAPPEINNGS AT THE SENORS’ CENTRE

LADIES BILLIARDS OR POOL. If you are interested in learning to play pool or just want to play with women, then why not come out on a Monday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 noon? That is the time that ladies get the whole pool room to themselves.

EVERGREEN CHOIR CONCERT. Tickets go on sale April 1 for the concert which will be held on Saturday, May 25 a 1:30 p.m. These concerts are usually sold out, so get your tickets early.

GIANT GARAGE SALE. This will be held on Sunday, April 28. Items for sale will be collected on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27, not before. So, during your Spring cleaning, think about what you want to get rid of and donate it to the Seniors’ Centre.

