Columns » Opinion

GETTING THINGS DONE: Budget 2019

April 11, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Mayor Tom Mrakas

After months of hard work by Staff and Council, the final 2019 Budget was approved at the March 26th Council meeting.

I am proud that Staff and Council were able to work collaboratively to produce a budget that maintains the excellent level of service that our residents expect while at the same time remaining fiscally responsible.

Aurora Council has continually looked for ways to become more efficient and modernize service delivery. And the 2019 budget is a great example of how Council has begun to re-evaluate how tax dollars are spent so as to better ensure every dollar that is spent has value. Great news for Aurora!

And speaking of great news, I was also pleasantly surprised to receive a letter from the Minister informing me that the Province will be providing a one-time payment to the Town of $210,443 in the current fiscal year to support small and rural municipalities’ efforts to become more efficient and reduce expenditure growth.

Since coming into office just a few months ago, this Council has hit the ground running.

We’ve moved important initiatives forward and have made great strides in moving Aurora towards a future of positive change!

I am looking forward to working with my colleagues at the Finance Advisory Committee as we continue to look at ways in which we can provide the services that our residents need at the best possible price!

Town staff have produced a very helpful infographic (available at: http://www.mrakas.ca/council-update-march-26-2019/) that provides a full explanation of where your tax dollars go.

That’s all for this week.

As always, if you would like to get into contact with me please feel free to contact me anytime by phone 905-727-3123 ext. 4746 or by email tmrakas@aurora.ca and if you would like to sign up for more newsletters and council updates then please visit Mrakas.ca/contact to join the growing list of Aurorans that are staying informed. #GettingThingsDone.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Students demand change in province-wide walkout

Teens staged walkout Thursday afternoon to protest changes to Ontario's Education system.

Something for everyone at this week’s Home & Lifestyle Show

Aurora Chamber's 2019 Home & Lifestyle Show takes over Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (Wellington Street East and Wellington) Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Heritage demolition raises Council questions

The demolition of a heritage building in northeast Aurora before it was de-listed has raised the ire of Council and heritage advocates.

Team owner renews Tigers’ commitment to Aurora

The “jungle” is here to stay, according to Jim Thomson. Just days after the demise of the Newmarket Hurricanes was announced...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open