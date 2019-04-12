General News » News

Clean-up Day and community garage sale aimed at keeping Aurora beautiful

April 11, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brock Weir

Help to keep Aurora beautiful by fanning out with a team of volunteers this Saturday for the Town’s annual Clean-Up Day.

This Friday is the deadline to sign up to participate in the April 13 Clean-Up Day, which will see individuals gather at Town Park at 8 a.m. to receive their clean-up kit and assigned locations.

Participants will be thanked with a volunteer appreciation back at Town Park from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

“We’re looking at 44 areas this year that have to be addressed,” says Greta Zinck, Waste Recycling Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “Most of the locations are parks, and some of them are open spaces or walkways between schools and businesses. We offer supplies for residents to do the cleanup, then they just leave the bags, tell us where they are, we have them picked up by our contractor, and then we offer them a barbecue as a thank you the same day.

“When residents help out, it is appreciated by everyone who lives here. It’s about keeping Aurora beautiful.”

This Saturday’s Clean-Up Day is not the only initiative the Town is working on to not only keep the municipality clean, but divert waste away from landfills.

On March 4, the Town will host an Electronic Recycling Day at the Joint Operations Centre near the top of Industrial Parkway North.

The Joint Operations Centre will be the scene of another program on June 8: a community garage sale.

“We’ll have residents who are interested in having a garage sale come to our location, there will be 50 – 70 spots and they can come and sell their stuff because everyone likes a garage sale – and it keeps stuff out of landfill.”

For more information on Aurora’s Annual Clean-Up Day, visit aurora.ca/cleanup. To register for the event, email cleanup@aurora.ca or call 905-727-1375.



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Students demand change in province-wide walkout

Teens staged walkout Thursday afternoon to protest changes to Ontario's Education system.

Something for everyone at this week’s Home & Lifestyle Show

Aurora Chamber's 2019 Home & Lifestyle Show takes over Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (Wellington Street East and Wellington) Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Heritage demolition raises Council questions

The demolition of a heritage building in northeast Aurora before it was de-listed has raised the ire of Council and heritage advocates.

Team owner renews Tigers’ commitment to Aurora

The “jungle” is here to stay, according to Jim Thomson. Just days after the demise of the Newmarket Hurricanes was announced...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open