Clean-up Day and community garage sale aimed at keeping Aurora beautiful

By Brock Weir

Help to keep Aurora beautiful by fanning out with a team of volunteers this Saturday for the Town’s annual Clean-Up Day.

This Friday is the deadline to sign up to participate in the April 13 Clean-Up Day, which will see individuals gather at Town Park at 8 a.m. to receive their clean-up kit and assigned locations.

Participants will be thanked with a volunteer appreciation back at Town Park from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

“We’re looking at 44 areas this year that have to be addressed,” says Greta Zinck, Waste Recycling Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “Most of the locations are parks, and some of them are open spaces or walkways between schools and businesses. We offer supplies for residents to do the cleanup, then they just leave the bags, tell us where they are, we have them picked up by our contractor, and then we offer them a barbecue as a thank you the same day.

“When residents help out, it is appreciated by everyone who lives here. It’s about keeping Aurora beautiful.”

This Saturday’s Clean-Up Day is not the only initiative the Town is working on to not only keep the municipality clean, but divert waste away from landfills.

On March 4, the Town will host an Electronic Recycling Day at the Joint Operations Centre near the top of Industrial Parkway North.

The Joint Operations Centre will be the scene of another program on June 8: a community garage sale.

“We’ll have residents who are interested in having a garage sale come to our location, there will be 50 – 70 spots and they can come and sell their stuff because everyone likes a garage sale – and it keeps stuff out of landfill.”

For more information on Aurora’s Annual Clean-Up Day, visit aurora.ca/cleanup. To register for the event, email cleanup@aurora.ca or call 905-727-1375.

