MP Kyle Peterson won’t seek re-election

March 28, 2019   ·   0 Comments

By Brock Weir

Kyle Peterson will not seek re-election this fall, the MP for Newmarket-Aurora announced Thursday.

Mr. Peterson, who was first elected to Parliament in 2015, said he was finding it “increasingly difficult” to find the work-life balance.

“It is the greatest honour to serve the best community in the House of Commons. I am truly blessed. However, as much thought and consideration, I have decided not to run for re-election in October. Of course, I will continue to serve as your Member of Parliament until the election.

“This has been the most difficult decision to make. As much as I enjoy being your MP, I am finding it increasingly difficult to find a balance between that role and being around for my sons, Kolton and Kash, who are now nine and seven, and are growing up fast, as kids tend to do. I want to be more than a FaceTime father. After spending much time with them over Christmas, and more recently over March Break, I know in my heart this is the right decision at this time.”



         

MP Kyle Peterson won't seek re-election

