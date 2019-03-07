Lieutenant-Governor takes in Church Street School displays

March 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Brock Weir

Lieutenant-Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, the Queen’s representative in Ontario, made her most recent official visit to Aurora on Tuesday.

Her Honour was welcomed to the Church Street School, home of the Aurora Cultural Centre and the Aurora Museum and Archives, by Mayor Tom Mrakas, Aurora CAO Doug Nadorozny, Aurora Public Library CEO Bruce Gorman, Museum Curator Shawna White and a host of other dignitaries.

While at the Aurora Cultural Centre, the Lieutenant-Governor received a sneak preview of two new exhibitions taking shape within the historic landmark, both of which are set to open this week.

The first stop was a look at a few pieces of art that will play a part on Waterschedsci, billed as “a unique environmental collaboration between the Simcoe Watershed Art Project and Lakehead University.” Although just a handful of pieces were in place before the exhibition’s “big” installation on Wednesday, what was on show included an array of pieces representing various media, including found art.

After a look at historic photos showing Aurora’s evolution, the Lieutenant-Governor headed upstairs to take in art created by students at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic High School as part of the Mayor’s Celebration of Youth Arts before taking in The Wardrobes of Aurora, the latest exhibition presented by the Aurora Museum & Archives.

Guest curated by University of Toronto Museum Studies students Carolyn Ben, Rachel Dice, Shiu Ho and Rong Zou, The Wardrobes of Aurora showcases textiles from the Museum collection that illustrate “dressing for birth, death, and everything in between.”

Having previously spoken about her passion for making her own clothes, the Lieutenant-Governor took a keen interest in the artefacts on display, particularly a group of three wedding dresses, representing three generations of nuptials celebrated by a single Aurora family, mourning clothes, and items related to the Queen’s York Rangers, of which Her Honour serves as the Regiment’s Honourary Colonel.

Following a tour of the exhibition, the Lieutenant-Governor viewed plans for Library Square, went on a driving tour of local landmarks accompanied by Mayor Mrakas, and ended the afternoon at Town Hall with a roundtable discussion with community-builders.

The Wardrobes of Aurora formally opens this Thursday, March 7, with an opening reception set for 6 – 8 p.m. in the building’s Brevik Hall.

Waterschedsci, which, according to Jennie Clark, founder of the Simcoe Watershed Art Project, aims to “encourage lively conversations about the quality of water in our streams, rivers and lakes [while bringing] an awareness to how our human activities affect the balance,” opens Saturday, March 9 at the Aurora Cultural Centre, running through April 27.

Readers Comments (0)