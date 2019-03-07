Student weighs in on Bill 66

March 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

(Re: Environmental groups hail rollbacks on Bill 66, January 31)

I am writing regarding your article “Environmental groups hail rollbacks on Bill 66” that discusses what many Ontarians hoped to see occur regarding the proposed Bill.

The Open For Business nature of the Bill had many of us very worried about the environmental impacts that could come from this and how it could potentially be abused.

It is hard to have faith in the current government when it comes to environmental matters due to their previous views and statements, but the fact that they backed down due to public outcry is a good sign for those of us who have those worries.

As was displayed in the article, the Town of Aurora and many other municipalities held Council meetings to oppose the Bill, echoing the general sentiment of the citizens of Ontario.

Many of us have recognized the inherent value of Ontario’s green spaces, such as the Green Belt and Oak Ridges Moraine. As Ms. Walmer states, the slowing of the Bill is a victory, but we can’t allow this to stop our efforts to ensure a better environment for Ontario.

It isn’t enough on its own, and we must be vigilant, especially with the upcoming review of the Species at Risk Act.

With the potential for increased turbulence when it comes to policies, Bills, and Acts as the current government tries to bring their own methods to bare to replace those of the previous, as well as the potential for shifts accompanying the federal elections, the public and media have a duty to remain active and ensure that our environment isn’t sacrificed for profit.

Activism and public engagement appear to be the most effective forms available to us and can be put to good use. I will continue following the proceedings, and I hope you will too.

Ronald Scott Keeting

Environmental Studies Student (York University)

Aurora

Readers Comments (0)