SENIOR SCAPE

March 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

By Christina Doyle

“The more you LIKE yourself, the less you ARE LIKE anyone else, which makes you unique.” – Walt Disney

Like all of us, you see yourself in the mirror every day. But when was the last time you nodded your head in approval at what you saw?

Today, I’d like to ask you to try something radically different, look at yourself lovingly and begin to appreciate what you see.

Take an inventory of what you like about yourself. Most of us are quick to criticize ourselves (especially me). We are always finding things wrong with the way we look.

Take a moment and count how many awesome things there are about yourself. You’re a good listener, a savvy shopper, an inspired cook, a patient and loving mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, friend. You are a one in a million! No one can say you haven’t left an amazing imprint on this earth. You have done your best, there are no regrets.

No doubt you have met many people who totally dumbfound you. They are truly happy people, people with little education, with a simple place to live, and not in the designer label clothing, yet you can see the joy in their eyes. How is that possible? Don’t they need “stuff” to make them happy?

Obviously not, these are the teachers in our life that we can learn from. They walk on this earth to remind us, you don’t need a whole lot to be happy and you can like yourself just as you are.

My friends, it is those little things that can make you happy in this life. It is seeing the first robin come back from the warmth to the coolness of Canadian spring, another birthday for you, and snow’s last little imprint on the earth.

Mr. Disney had it right: we are unique and yet not perfect, but who cares, we will always be a work in progress!

I think the biggest problem we face today is fear. Fear is a joy-killer. It has been found in research that most worriers tend to have high-capacity imaginations. They usually carry above-average IQs. But their imaginations run toward the negative. They tend to catastrophize: What if bad things happen? What if I get into a car accident?

All these things are contingent, set in the future, and may never happen at all! But when we live with a fear-filled perspective, we give such things power to rob us of our life right now.

So, think about this: What, if I wreck the car? You can buy a new one or a used one. But when you live in fear, the power of the “what if” becomes overwhelming and you will go through life without joy.

Remember joy and fear are fundamentally incompatible. This month stop the negative thinking; you have too much to live for to spend wasted energy on the what ifs in this life. Whatever mountain you may be facing, you will get through, and this too shall pass.

Find joy, my friends. Find it in the smallest of things, and when you do, life will become peaceful. So, savor that extra cup of coffee, wear your pjs a little longer in the day and, with all my blessings, seize this day!

This beautiful spring lets find the joy in simple things in March! 1) If you don’t have them growing in your garden, bring home a bouquet of daffodils, now available in the shops and bring some sunshine into your home. 2) Take a spring walk or visit a nursery and grab some forsythia and place it in your favorite vase or in a colorful bottle. 3) Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and wear green. And with that, joy is never too far! May God always Bless you and may you find the blessing in living each day to its maximum!

HAPPENINGS AT THE SENIORS’ CENTRE

Annual Giant Garage Sale. This year the garage sale will be held on Sunday, April 28, so start collecting your bits together. The Centre will be accepting them for two days prior to April 28.

Healthy Eating and Digestion. This seminar will be held March 13 at 1 pm in the lounge. The speaker will be Dr. Rahim Habib, ND.

Hearing Health Check. If you have trouble hearing or if words sound mumbled then come and be tested between 9:30 am and 2:30 pm on Tuesday, March 12. It takes only 15 minutes and could open up the world for you.

