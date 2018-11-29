Pine Tree Potters’ Guild gives thanks on another successful event

November 29, 2018 · 0 Comments
On behalf of the Pine Tree Potters’ Guild, I would like to express our gratitude to everyone who participated in the 2018 Empty Bowls event that took place on November 15 at the Aurora Cultural Centre.
Empty Bowls events are held by potters in communities throughout North America with the objective to raise funds and awareness for local charities that work to relieve hunger and homelessness.
During the event, patrons select a handmade bowl from the hundreds on display and local chefs and bakers in attendance serve a ladle of their gourmet soup and artisan bread. The handmade bowl guests take home with them serves as a gentle reminder that not everyone has a full bowl every day.
This year we raised $21,000 to be donated to Welcoming Arms, Aurora and Inn From The Cold, Newmarket. Since our first event in 2010, Pine Tree Potters’ Guild has raised over $155,000 for local charities.
We wish to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to all of the local chefs and bakers who donated their time, gourmet soup and bread; Meridian Credit Union for a very generous grant; Tucker’s Pottery Supplies for donating the clay used by our potters for crafting the bowls; David Schembri Design and KKP Design and Print for donating our printed materials; and the Aurora Cultural Centre for all their support allowing us to host our event at their beautiful facility. We also wish to thank Joy Gannicott, Dave Parsons and Sam Carothers for their contribution of great live music. Finally, we are so very grateful for all of our dedicated volunteers who donated their time and skills to ensure that everything ran smoothly.
The following is a list of the culinary establishments that participated in our 2018 Empty Bowls event:
Arthur’s Landing
Aw Shucks
Bijoy’s Restaurant
Cachet Restaurant
Catharina’s Kitchen
Co Unity Kitchen
Eva’s Catering
Father’s Moustache Grill and Bar
Food In Motion Catering
Gabriel’s Café
Graystones Restaurant
Hungry Brew Hops
Joia Ristorante and Wine Bar
Kababa
Little Red Catering
Maunder’s Food Shop
Nature’s Emporium
PC Cooking School Aurora
Ristorante Orsini
Taste it Catering and Event Planning
The Hurst Bakery
The Pickle Barrel
Vintage Spice
Again, thank you so very much to all who participated. It is because of you that our event has been so successful year after year.
Looking forward to 2019!
Jacqueline Adamek
Chair, 2018 Empty Bowls Committee
You must be logged in to post a comment.