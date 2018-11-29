Pine Tree Potters’ Guild gives thanks on another successful event

On behalf of the Pine Tree Potters’ Guild, I would like to express our gratitude to everyone who participated in the 2018 Empty Bowls event that took place on November 15 at the Aurora Cultural Centre.

Empty Bowls events are held by potters in communities throughout North America with the objective to raise funds and awareness for local charities that work to relieve hunger and homelessness.

During the event, patrons select a handmade bowl from the hundreds on display and local chefs and bakers in attendance serve a ladle of their gourmet soup and artisan bread. The handmade bowl guests take home with them serves as a gentle reminder that not everyone has a full bowl every day.

This year we raised $21,000 to be donated to Welcoming Arms, Aurora and Inn From The Cold, Newmarket. Since our first event in 2010, Pine Tree Potters’ Guild has raised over $155,000 for local charities.

We wish to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to all of the local chefs and bakers who donated their time, gourmet soup and bread; Meridian Credit Union for a very generous grant; Tucker’s Pottery Supplies for donating the clay used by our potters for crafting the bowls; David Schembri Design and KKP Design and Print for donating our printed materials; and the Aurora Cultural Centre for all their support allowing us to host our event at their beautiful facility. We also wish to thank Joy Gannicott, Dave Parsons and Sam Carothers for their contribution of great live music. Finally, we are so very grateful for all of our dedicated volunteers who donated their time and skills to ensure that everything ran smoothly.

The following is a list of the culinary establishments that participated in our 2018 Empty Bowls event:

Arthur’s Landing

Aw Shucks

Bijoy’s Restaurant

Cachet Restaurant

Catharina’s Kitchen

Co Unity Kitchen

Eva’s Catering

Father’s Moustache Grill and Bar

Food In Motion Catering

Gabriel’s Café

Graystones Restaurant

Hungry Brew Hops

Joia Ristorante and Wine Bar

Kababa

Little Red Catering

Maunder’s Food Shop

Nature’s Emporium

PC Cooking School Aurora

Ristorante Orsini

Taste it Catering and Event Planning

The Hurst Bakery

The Pickle Barrel

Vintage Spice

Again, thank you so very much to all who participated. It is because of you that our event has been so successful year after year.

Looking forward to 2019!

Jacqueline Adamek

Chair, 2018 Empty Bowls Committee

