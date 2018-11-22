November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where battles were fought so long ago
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where the hooves of a thousand horses echo
When the morning mist lifts and all is still
When a soldier’s fear chokes his will
When his company staggers under a heavy load
Comrades in arms on red ribbon road
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
A thousand thoughts obscure your mind
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
You wonder whether mankind was blind
When the first shots are fired, his best friend is struck
He drops to the ground, writhing in muck
As life drains away, they call him brave and bold
Loyal blood stains red ribbon road
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where a bugle call might still be heard
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
And hear the lament of a lonely bird
The world spins around,
his friend will not rise
He cannot see clearly, hot tears sting his eyes
He must fight the enemy as he has been told
He must protect this red ribbon road
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Many lives were lost that day
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
So many dreams withered away
He summons the strength
of a hundred men
And lifts the limp body
of his fallen friend
Memories far more precious than gold
Are laid to rest beside red ribbon road
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where joy did end, and nightmares start
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where remembering can pierce the heart
The cannons blast their fury,
a column of soldiers fall
He raises his gun through the smoke, he will kill them all!
To descend into chaos with no moral code
That’s the legacy of red ribbon road
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where humanity endured untold abuses
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where time marches on and makes no excuses
More than ever he wants to live,
to see his son once more
To be held in the arms of his love, waiting at the front door
He is weary now, but hangs onto Hope
He will ride home to them
on red ribbon road
Sibernie James-Bosch
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.