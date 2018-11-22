Letters

Red Ribbon Road

November 22, 2018   ·   0 Comments

Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where battles were fought so long ago
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where the hooves of a thousand horses echo

When the morning mist lifts and all is still
When a soldier’s fear chokes his will
When his company staggers under a heavy load
Comrades in arms on red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road
A thousand thoughts obscure your mind
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
You wonder whether mankind was blind

When the first shots are fired, his best friend is struck
He drops to the ground, writhing in muck
As life drains away, they call him brave and bold
Loyal blood stains red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where a bugle call might still be heard
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
And hear the lament of a lonely bird

The world spins around,
his friend will not rise
He cannot see clearly, hot tears sting his eyes
He must fight the enemy as he has been told
He must protect this red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Many lives were lost that day
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
So many dreams withered away

He summons the strength
of a hundred men
And lifts the limp body
of his fallen friend
Memories far more precious than gold
Are laid to rest beside red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where joy did end, and nightmares start
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where remembering can pierce the heart

The cannons blast their fury,
a column of soldiers fall
He raises his gun through the smoke, he will kill them all!
To descend into chaos with no moral code
That’s the legacy of red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where humanity endured untold abuses
Oh to travel down red ribbon road
Where time marches on and makes no excuses

More than ever he wants to live,
to see his son once more
To be held in the arms of his love, waiting at the front door
He is weary now, but hangs onto Hope
He will ride home to them
on red ribbon road

Sibernie James-Bosch
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Innovation, collaboration celebrated at Business Excellence Awards

Innovation and collaboration were the orders of the day as the Aurora Chamber of Commerce celebrated the best and brightest in local business at the 2018 Business Excellence Awards.

Transgender flag raised after government quashes gender identity motion

Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated by York Region activists in Aurora on Tuesday morning with a special flag raising and...

Elves are helping Santa prepare for his Saturday arrival in Aurora

Santa’s made his to-do list, and before he sets off for Aurora on Saturday to take the lead in the annual Santa Under the Stars parade...

Bain, Doolittle land in Aurora Sports Hall of Fame

Connections past and present marked the inductions of both basketball coach Robert Bain and late ex-NHL linesman Loring Doolittle into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, made official at the annual induction dinner last week.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open