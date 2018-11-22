Red Ribbon Road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Where battles were fought so long ago

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Where the hooves of a thousand horses echo

When the morning mist lifts and all is still

When a soldier’s fear chokes his will

When his company staggers under a heavy load

Comrades in arms on red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

A thousand thoughts obscure your mind

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

You wonder whether mankind was blind

When the first shots are fired, his best friend is struck

He drops to the ground, writhing in muck

As life drains away, they call him brave and bold

Loyal blood stains red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Where a bugle call might still be heard

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

And hear the lament of a lonely bird

The world spins around,

his friend will not rise

He cannot see clearly, hot tears sting his eyes

He must fight the enemy as he has been told

He must protect this red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Many lives were lost that day

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

So many dreams withered away

He summons the strength

of a hundred men

And lifts the limp body

of his fallen friend

Memories far more precious than gold

Are laid to rest beside red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Where joy did end, and nightmares start

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Where remembering can pierce the heart

The cannons blast their fury,

a column of soldiers fall

He raises his gun through the smoke, he will kill them all!

To descend into chaos with no moral code

That’s the legacy of red ribbon road

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Where humanity endured untold abuses

Oh to travel down red ribbon road

Where time marches on and makes no excuses

More than ever he wants to live,

to see his son once more

To be held in the arms of his love, waiting at the front door

He is weary now, but hangs onto Hope

He will ride home to them

on red ribbon road

Sibernie James-Bosch

Aurora

