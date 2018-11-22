Open letter to Prime Minister on Canada Post

November 22, 2018 · 0 Comments
With all due respect, can you please work to end the strike with Canada Post immediately? Small business such as ours suffer tremendously with the lack of mail delivery that includes vital payments such as cheques from our clients. Lacking cash flow puts our business in jeopardy and in turn gives our business a bad name if we can’t pay our bills or our important staff who are caring for the sick, elderly and dying in the community.
While bureaucrats, who are paid annual salaries, vacation and health benefits, dither and ponder, businesses are suffering. Small and medium sized business owners often work for years with no pay cheques of our own and are the backbone and lifeblood of the provincial economy, why are you allowing us to suffer?
Our talent is caring.
Vicky McGrath
Franchise Owner, Nurse Next Door
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.