“Address all issues or do not go there”

November 15, 2018   ·   0 Comments

(Re: Making Room for Love, November 1)

I read with interest your editorial in last week’s issue of The Auroran. I am glad you address the terrible attack on innocent people.
Now, having said this, I like to remind you that one year ago on Tuesday November 7, 2017, 27 people lost their lives in Sutherland Springs, TX.
This was the biggest church shooting in the US history!
Brock, I do not recall reading an editorial in your paper mentioning this also very tragic incident. Please correct me if I missed it.
Now, to me all lives matter; Jewish, Christians, Muslims, Hindus, etc. etc. and I also include people of all races and backgrounds.
I think in the future you address all issues or do not go there. I do not think you do any community a favor by addressing their issues, while ignoring the same issues in different communities.

Horst Wizemann
Aurora

(Editor’s Note: Having been in Texas on the day of the tragedy, I am well aware of its impact. However, as noted in the column “Making Room for Love,” last week was also Holocaust Education Week. The Auroran will continue to address issues as they arise, as will I, personally, in my own column. – BW)

         

