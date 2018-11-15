Letters

A thanks from Aurora United Church

November 15, 2018

On behalf of the Aurora United Church 200th Anniversary Committee, I would like to thank The Auroran Newspaper for it’s on-going support of our special events throughout this past year, be it the exhibit opening at the Aurora Cultural Centre, the publishing of our church history book, or the music and guests at the anniversary service.
We value the contribution of The Auroran to the citizens of our Town. Thank you for recognizing the importance of the Aurora United Church’s outreach to the community. Much appreciated!

Bob McRoberts
Committee Chair

         

