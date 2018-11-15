A thanks from Aurora United Church

They came by candlelight. They came bundled up against the daytime chill. They came to remember. Over one-thousand people descended on the Aurora Cenotaph on Sunday morning to mark...

Dressed from head to toe in black bombazine, Jane Campbell struck a lonely figure as she stood over her son’s grave. Master Corporal Ken Campbell was one of...

Add four more names to the growing list of Aurora sporting icons. Paolina Allan, David Morland IV, Loring Doolittle, and Robert Bain were welcomed into the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday as...

Firefighter Chris Lowe’s sudden death last year sent shockwaves through the Central York Fire Services a year ago this Saturday, but his legacy will live on in an award for new recruits who follow his example.