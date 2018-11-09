Letters

How do you tell a soldier?

November 9, 2018   ·   0 Comments

How do you tell a soldier?
That war is why he came
To defend our rights for freedom
In a land of foreign names.

How do you tell a soldier?
To battle foes and strike
A mirror image of one’s self
Until the enemy’s death becomes
a right
Your passage of a moral honour
With comrades of the same
A memory forever imbedded
In the battlefields of the slain.

How do you tell a solider?
That he is not coming home
His last breath and heartbeat
His soul no longer alone
A picture in his wallet with a reminder
of his home
A family grieves forever
His legacy of the unknown

How do you tell a soldier?
His service for his country is recorded
The day that he would cease to be
With honour of his bravery and
deeds of history

Each year we shall remember him
With poppies by our hearts
How do you tell a soldier?
That war should never start

Deborah Lynn Valerian Campo
Aurora

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

The Continuing Education of Carl Bedal

Second World War veteran and retired teacher educates students on importance of Remembrance Day.

One-hundred bells will peal Aurora to mark Armistice anniversary

The peal of over 100 bells will be in the air over Aurora on Sunday as the world marks the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice, the formal end of the First World War.

Remembrance Week begins with Armistice celebration at Legion

It was a walk through time at the Royal Canadian Legion on Saturday night as the local veterans association kicked ...

Overtime hero Ball lifts Tigers over rival Royals

A rollercoaster of a weekend for the Junior A Aurora Tigers ended on a positive note Saturday, picking up a crucial extra point in the ongoing saga of the Aurora-Markham rivalry.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open