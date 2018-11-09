November 9, 2018 · 0 Comments
How do you tell a soldier?
That war is why he came
To defend our rights for freedom
In a land of foreign names.
How do you tell a soldier?
To battle foes and strike
A mirror image of one’s self
Until the enemy’s death becomes
a right
Your passage of a moral honour
With comrades of the same
A memory forever imbedded
In the battlefields of the slain.
How do you tell a solider?
That he is not coming home
His last breath and heartbeat
His soul no longer alone
A picture in his wallet with a reminder
of his home
A family grieves forever
His legacy of the unknown
How do you tell a soldier?
His service for his country is recorded
The day that he would cease to be
With honour of his bravery and
deeds of history
Each year we shall remember him
With poppies by our hearts
How do you tell a soldier?
That war should never start
Deborah Lynn Valerian Campo
Aurora
You must be logged in to post a comment.