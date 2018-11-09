How do you tell a soldier?

How do you tell a soldier?

That war is why he came

To defend our rights for freedom

In a land of foreign names.

How do you tell a soldier?

To battle foes and strike

A mirror image of one’s self

Until the enemy’s death becomes

a right

Your passage of a moral honour

With comrades of the same

A memory forever imbedded

In the battlefields of the slain.

How do you tell a solider?

That he is not coming home

His last breath and heartbeat

His soul no longer alone

A picture in his wallet with a reminder

of his home

A family grieves forever

His legacy of the unknown

How do you tell a soldier?

His service for his country is recorded

The day that he would cease to be

With honour of his bravery and

deeds of history

Each year we shall remember him

With poppies by our hearts

How do you tell a soldier?

That war should never start

Deborah Lynn Valerian Campo

Aurora

