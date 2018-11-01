Council needs to ease up on height restrictions

“This church has seen some days,” said Nora Sanders, General Secretary of the United Church of Canada’s General Council, to a packed house on Sunday morning as Aurora United Church officially marked its milestone 200th anniversary.

The signing of the Armistice nearly 100 years ago was a time of celebration across the country, including here in Aurora. But, while it was a day to celebrate the fact that...

“We went from being a punchline to a headline,” is a mantra that Geoff Dawe stuck with through the last two municipal election campaigns and, now that his time as ...

While still forging his path in the hockey world’s landscape, Robert Thomas’ legacy will forever be immortalized in Aurora sports culture. The 19-year old St. Louis Blues prospect was honoured Saturday at the Mayor’s Breakfast of Champions as the 2018 Athlete of the Year, sponsored by Sport Aurora.