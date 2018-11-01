Council needs to ease up on height restrictions

November 1, 2018 · 0 Comments
I read about the plans for the redevelopment proposal [at Industrial Parkway North and Wellington Street East] that is being considered by Council.
It is my opinion that the Council needs to update the height restriction rules and allow for more people to call Aurora home. If this was done a few years back then the GO station would have more floors for parking and not have to turn away the excess people who have no where to park.
My recommendation is that council adjust their height restriction to let the builder to increase the number of floors on each unit to 10 with the promise to make 20 of them affordable rental housing for 99 years. I would also get the builder to make an underground tunnel connecting the north east corner to the south west corner. This would allow people to cross from the building to the GO train station without having to cross the busy streets.
R. Doris
Aurora
